Agrinews

15:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 71

Aggravation of the situation in Syria not to affect the exports of Russian grains to the Mediterranean region — A.Dvorkovich

The current aggravation of the situation in Syria is unlikely to have any negative impact on the supply of Russian grains to countries of the Mediterranean region, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich on April 12.

According to him, traders usually conclude contracts for the whole season. For a long term, there should not be any complications.

However, he added that to date traders sell remaining volumes, because they already sold the major main volumes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment