16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 71

Ukraine started planting sunflower seed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of April 13, Ukrainian agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout 91 thsd ha, or 2% of the planned areas, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In addition, agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 936 thsd ha, or 39% of the plan. In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 53 thsd ha (29%), spring barley — 625 thsd ha (39%), oats — 43 thsd ha (21%), and peas — 215 thsd ha (52%).

Also, as of the reporting date the planted areas under sugar beet reached 39 thsd ha, or 13% of the forecast.

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 6.121 mln ha (84%).

