Ukraine started planting sunflower seed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of April 13, Ukrainian agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout 91 thsd ha, or 2% of the planned areas, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In addition, agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 936 thsd ha, or 39% of the plan. In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 53 thsd ha (29%), spring barley — 625 thsd ha (39%), oats — 43 thsd ha (21%), and peas — 215 thsd ha (52%).
Also, as of the reporting date the planted areas under sugar beet reached 39 thsd ha, or 13% of the forecast.
In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 6.121 mln ha (84%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: export prices for new crop corn up
17:20
-
Ukraine: export prices for new crop barley up
17:00
-
Ukraine: in March 2018, the seaports significantly increased corn exports
11:00
-
Ukraine: APK-Inform increased its estimations of barley and corn ending stocks in 2017/18 MY
09:50
-
Ukraine planted early spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 13:00
-
Ukraine exported over 31 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 11:40
-
Ukraine: expansion of the planted areas under corn and millet to compensate the reduction of the areas under spring barley and peas – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In a new season, Ukraine to restore its positions on the key grain sales markets – APK-Inform
April 11, 10:30