In January-March, Ukraine decreased agricultural production rates — State Statistics Service
In January-March of 2018, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in all categories of Ukrainian agricultural households decreased by 0.5% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on April 13.
In particular, the reporting results developed at the expense of households of the population, which production volumes decreased by 2.9%.
At the same time, in January-March period agricultural enterprises increased the production volumes by 1.7%.
