12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 28

Kazakhstan: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled 10 mln tonnes

As of April 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 10.649 mln tonnes. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 1.896 mln tonnes of grains, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks — 8.809 mln tonnes, including 6.884 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 589 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.335 mln tonnes of wheat for seeds.

Also, corn stocks totaled 75.83 thsd tonnes, rice — 180.59 thsd tonnes, barley — 988.61 thsd tonnes, rye — 26.42 thsd tonnes, oats — 198.45 thsd tonnes, buckwheat — 111.32 thsd tonnes, millet — 11.01 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops — 25.59 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, as of March 1 grain stocks in Kazakhstan totaled over 12 mln tonnes.

