In February 2018, Russia exported record volumes of oats
According to the official statistics figures, in February 2018 Russia exported 4.5 thsd tonnes of oats, an increase of 2.8 times compared with the figures in January 2018, which became the absolute maximum shipments per month for 10 recent seasons. In February, Mongolia imported the largest volumes of Russian grains — 94%.
Generally, for 8 months of the season-2017/18 Russia exported 13.8 thsd tonnes of oats, up 10% compared with the whole 2016/17 MY. The list of major importers included Mongolia — 79%, South Korea — 8%, and China — 5%. We should note that Russia started regular supplies to China since December 2017 only.
