In the current season, the exports of Kazakh vegetable oils to double
According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for the first 6 months of the season-2017/18 (September-February) the export volumes of vegetable oils from Kazakhstan broke a record and totaled 74 thsd tonnes, up almost 2 times compared with the same period last season.
Sunflower oil took the leading position in the structure of exports — in the reporting period the shipments reached nearly 31 thsd tonnes, against 17 thsd tonnes in September-February of 2016/17 MY. China (16 thsd tonnes, 53%) and Uzbekistan (9.5 thsd tonnes, 31%) were the main importer of Kazakh sunflower oil.
Also, in the first half of the current marketing year Kazakhstan exported 11.9 thsd tonnes of flaxseed oil (up 39% compared with the same figures in the season-2016/17). China imported almost whole volumes of the vegetable oil.
According to APK-Inform forecasts, in 2017/18 MY the exports of sunflower oil will total 54 thsd tonnes, and flaxseed oil — 20 thsd tonnes.
