Kazakhstan: as of April 1, oilseed stocks totaled over 0.9 mln tonnes

As of April 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled 904.33 thsd tonnes, including 187.53 thsd tonnes in farming households, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, sunflower seed stocks totaled 372.55 thsd tonnes, rapeseed — 130.51 thsd tonnes, soybeans — 74.01 thsd tonnes, safflower seed — 30.59 thsd tonnes, mustard seed — 6.2 thsd tonnes, and flaxseed — 286.77 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, on April 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled more than 768 thsd tonnes.

