Ukraine: in the second week of April, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of April 7-13, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine significantly decreased the export volumes of major grain crops. Thus, in the reporting period Ukraine shipped for exports...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine: in January-February, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service
18:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine decreased the production of sunflower oil — APK-Inform
17:00
-
Speakers of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa invite to visit the conference!
14:30
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout 1.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:00
-
Ukraine to produce record volumes of rapeseed for 10 recent years — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 17:20
-
In 2018, Ukraine to reduce the planted areas under soybeans to 1.9 mln ha — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 16:40