In February 2018, Russia increased the exports of malt

According to the official statistics figures, in February 2018 Russia exported 3.7 thsd tonnes of malt, an increase of 2.8 times compared with the previous month, which became the maximum monthly index of shipments in the current season. Russia shipped the major volumes to Uzbekistan — 29%, Mexico — 28%, and Ukraine — 25%.

For 8 months of the season-2017/18, Russia exported 16.1 thsd tonnes of malt, down 56% compared with the same period of 2016/17 MY.

