In February 2018, Russia increased the exports of malt
According to the official statistics figures, in February 2018 Russia exported 3.7 thsd tonnes of malt, an increase of 2.8 times compared with the previous month, which became the maximum monthly index of shipments in the current season. Russia shipped the major volumes to Uzbekistan — 29%, Mexico — 28%, and Ukraine — 25%.
For 8 months of the season-2017/18, Russia exported 16.1 thsd tonnes of malt, down 56% compared with the same period of 2016/17 MY.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the second week of April, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
13:00
-
Russia: in March 2018, the seaports significantly increased barley exports
Yesterday, 15:30
-
In February 2018, Russia exported record volumes of oats
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Aggravation of the situation in Syria not to affect the exports of Russian grains to the Mediterranean region — A.Dvorkovich
April 13, 15:30
-
Russia to keep the zero export duties on wheat — Deputy Prime Minister
April 13, 13:10
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 0.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 13, 12:00
-
In 2018/19 MY, Russia to produce the second largest grain harvest – APK-Inform
April 12, 16:40