In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine decreased the production of sunflower oil — APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform estimations, in the first half of the season-2017/18 (September-February) the production of sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 3.1 mln tonnes, a decrease of 10% compared with the last year record figures (3.45 mln tonnes).

Taking into account the forecast of production in 2017/18 MY at 5.76 mln tonnes, Ukraine already realized its production potential at 54%.

In the reporting period, reduction of sunflower oil production affected its exports, which forecast totals 5.3 mln tonnes (down 9.4% compared with 2016/17 MY).

It is worth noting that in March 2018 Ukraine also increased the production and exports of sunflower oil compared with the previous month, while somewhat slowed down the rates compared with last year.

