Agrinews

18:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 69

Ukraine: in January-February, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service

In January-February of 2018, the foreign trade deficit in goods in Ukraine reached 741.1 mln USD, an increase of over 1.5 times compared with the same period last year at 491.4 mln tonnes, reported the State Statistics Service.

In particular, for 2 months the exports of commodities from Ukraine totaled 7.377 bln USD, up 17.9% compared with the same period of 2017. The import volumes of goods to Ukraine totaled 8.118 bln USD, up 20.3%.

The export-import coverage ratio totaled 0.91 (in January-February of 2017 — 0.93). Ukraine provided foreign trade operations with partners from 201 countries.

In the reporting period, the volume of Ukrainian commodities exports to the EU increased by 36.2% — to 3.324 bln USD, and the imports of EU commodities increased by 17.8% — to 3.308 bln USD.

Comments

Martin Steffens 21:25

I am direct to a provider who has recently issued banking instruments for a couple of my clients the provider is 100% check-able you can do your due diligence on them. I personally know the provider.



Our instruments are only from triple 'a' rated banks and we issue from $1M to $5B . The provider is 100% verifiable. If you are genuinely seeking bank instruments. Contact me and i will furnish you with details.



They deal with issuing of instruments such as Bank Guarantee and Standby letters of credit also Letters of credit. I only want serious buyers then i will put you in touch with the provider directly.



- Bank Guarantee (BG)

- Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC)

- Direct Line of Credit (DLC)

- Medium Term Note (MTN)

- Letter of Credit (LC)

I will be glad to share with you our working procedures.

Martin Steffens

Email: [email protected]

Skype: [email protected]

Best regards, Answer

You should be authorized to post comment