In the current season, Russia exported the maximum volumes of millet for 3 recent seasons

In September-February of 2017/18 MY, Russia supplied nearly 45 thsd tonnes of millet on foreign markets, which became the maximum level of exports in the reporting period for 3 recent seasons. Thus, for the first 6 months of the current season the exports of millet already matched the export level for the whole 2016/17 MY (45.8 thsd tonnes), and exceeded the grain exports in September-February of 2015/16 MY by 16%.

In the reporting period, Iran (11.7 thsd tonnes) and Turkey (9.5 thsd tonnes) became the largest buyers of Russian millet. It should be noted that in the current season Russia significantly increased the supplies to the EU countries — to 11.1 thsd tonnes, against 1.1 thsd tonnes in the whole 2016/17 MY.

According to APK-Inform estimations, in 2017/18 MY the general exports of Russian millet will total 70 thsd tonnes (up 1.5 times compared with 2016/17 MY).

