COTECNA acts as Sponsor of Quality of Sunflower Oil&Meal Trade Conference

COTECNA acts as a Sponsor of quality of the conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, which takes place on July 27 in Shanghai. The company conducts independent inspections of cereals, feeds, oilseeds and vegetable oils, fertilizers and other cargoes.

Within frames of the conference, the Vice President - Area Manager Ukraine, Russia, Baltic States, Arina KORCHMARYOVA makes a report “Ukrainian Sunflower oil & meal exports: quality and quantity aspects”.

COTECNA, founded in 1974 in Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the world's leading independent inspection companies, a member of the International Association of Inspection Agencies (IFIA) and FOSFA and GAFTA associations. We provide high level services under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17020:1998 accreditations, as well as quality testing in COTECNA laboratories that are accredited by ISO/IEC 17025, GAFTA and FOSFA L1.

COTECNA is one of the market leaders in inspection services in Black Sea area. The company has been operating in the Ukrainian and Russian markets for more than 15 years, represented in all major ports of Ukraine and Russia and has three core laboratories in Odessa, Rostov, and Novorossiysk. COTECNA Laboratories are equipped with the most advanced equipment to perform analyses on the main parameters of the quality of cereals, oilseeds and pulses, meals and vegetable oils, as well as food safety analyses, such as pesticides, toxins, PAHs, GMO and others. The company also engaged in research and development activity on cargo quality matters, develops and implements new methods of analysis. COTECNA’s laboratory has Phytosanitary expertise department, which conducts entomological, herbological and microbiological expertise.

In the Chinese market COTECNA has been operating since 2006 under the brand name of SINOSWISS. COTECNA’s offices are located in the main ports of China such as Dalian, Tianjin, Qingdao, Lianyungang, Shanghai, Nanjing, Ningbo, Fujian, Guangzhou, Guangxi, Zhanjiang and Shenzhen.

You will be able to meet with representatives of the company, as well as ask all possible questions, while participating in the international summit in Shanghai, China.

