Sellers of Ukrainian refined sunflower oil increased the prices
According to APK-Inform figures, to date Ukrainian sellers of refined deodorized sunflower oil increased their offer prices on the export market, due to the rise in prices for oilseed raw materials, and the high volatility of UAH/USD exchange rates.
As of April 17, offer prices for Ukrainian refined deodorized sunflower oil mainly varied within the range of 0.87-0.90 USD/t FСА, against 0.85-0.87 USD/t FСА.
