Agrinews

Yesterday, 13:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 87

Sellers of Ukrainian refined sunflower oil increased the prices

According to APK-Inform figures, to date Ukrainian sellers of refined deodorized sunflower oil increased their offer prices on the export market, due to the rise in prices for oilseed raw materials, and the high volatility of UAH/USD exchange rates.

As of April 17, offer prices for Ukrainian refined deodorized sunflower oil mainly varied within the range of 0.87-0.90 USD/t FСА, against 0.85-0.87 USD/t FСА.

You can get acquainted with the main trends of the global and Ukrainian markets of sunflower oil, after becoming the participant of the Second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, which takes place in Shanghai (China), Shanghai Marriott Hotel Riverside, on June 27, 2018.

Registration

For all questions, please contact the conference organizational committee:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95,

+38 (0562) 32-07-95 (multi-channel)

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment