Agrinews

Yesterday, 13:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 66

In 2017/18 MY, Russia to increase soybean meal production — APK-Inform

APK-Inform analysts estimated the production volumes of soybean meal in Russia in 2017/18 MY at the record level of...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles