In January-February, Russia increased the exports of agricultural products — Ministry of Agriculture
For the first 2 months of 2018, the general export volumes of the Russian agro-industrial complex in monetary terms totaled 3.13 bln USD, up 32% (759 mln USD) compared with January-February of 2017, reported the Ministry of Agriculture on April 13.
In the reporting period, grains, fish and sea foods, as well as fat-and-oil products and confectionery, were the main exported goods, according to the announcement.
So, the exports of wheat totaled nearly 5.8 mln tonnes at 1 bln USD, up 80% compared with the figures in 2017, or up 455 mln USD. Egypt became the main importer of Russian wheat, and increased the volume of purchases by 67% — to 1.7 mln tonnes. In addition, Turkey (938 thsd tonnes), Vietnam (237 thsd tonnes) and Latvia (174 thsd tonnes) increase wheat purchases in more than 4 times.
For the first 2 months of 2018, the exports of Russian soybean oil increased by 40% — to 97 thsd tonnes, rapeseed oil — up 40%, soybeans — up 2.6%, to 217 thsd tonnes, added the press-service.
