Group of companies EFKO — the Exclusive Sponsor of the II international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference

The group of companies EFKO is one of the largest agro-industrial holdings of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). EFKO became the Exclusive Sponsor of the second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, to be held on June 27, 2018, in Shanghai (China).

The company is one of systemic enterprises of the food industry of the country, and ensures the food security of the Russian Federation. EFKO Group clearly dominates the Russian market for specialized fats to be used as food product ingredients in confectionery, bakery, and dairy industries. The company keeps the leading positions in oilseeds processing, as well as production of vegetable oils, mayonnaises, sauces, ketchups and yogurts. EFKO is one of the largest exporters of sunflower oil. The Group produces branded products under such well-known trademarks as Sloboda and Altero, which already received numerous State quality awards. The Group's industrial assets are located in Moscow, Belgorod, Voronezh and Sverdlovsk oblasts, Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Kazakhstan. EFKO Group exports its products to more than 50 countries.

Within frames of the conference, representatives of the company will cover the following topics:

- Russia and China: present and future of Russian oil. Logistics and infrastructure;

- Kazakhstan: export prospects and search for sales market in China.

You can establish contacts with representatives of the company, after becoming a participant of the second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference (June 27, Shanghai).

The web-site of the company provides more detailed information about its business activities.

You can fill in the registration form for participation at the organizer's web-site.

For all questions, please contact the conference organizational committee:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95,

+38 (0562) 32-07-95 (multi-channel)

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected]

