Russia exported nearly 50 mln tonnes of grains — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of 2017/18 MY (July 1), and as of April 17, the exports of Russian grains and its by-products (including movement at the territory of the Customs Union countries) reached 49.5 mln tonnes, an increase of 14.3 mln tonnes (or up 41%) compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products".
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 33.8 mln tonnes, up 45% compared with the same period of 2016/17 MY, barley — 5 mln tonnes (up 2 times), and corn — 4.5 mln tonnes (up 7%).
Also, in the current season Ukraine doubled the exports of peas — to 1.1 mln tonnes, flour — up 51%, to 217 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran — up 12%, to 707 thsd tonnes.
As of April 17, the number of countries-importers of Russian grains increased to 133, against 125 for the first 9 months last season, reported the department.
In the reporting period, the TOP-3 of major buyers of Russian grains included Turkey — 8.5 mln tonnes (including 4.4 mln tonnes of wheat), Egypt — 7.4 mln tonnes (7.37 mln tonnes of wheat), and Iran — 2 mln tonnes (963.9 thsd tonnes of barley).
