Agrinews

13:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 51

In February 2018, Russia imported the largest volumes of rice for 3 recent seasons

According to the official statistics figures, in February 2018 Russia imported 21.6 thsd tonnes of rice, an increase of 37% compared with the figures in January 2018, which became the highest monthly rates for 3 recent seasons.

It is worth noting that Pakistan mainly provided the growth of supplies, which in February shipped 8.9 thsd tonnes of the grain to Russia, against 2.8 thsd tonnes in January.

Generally, for 5 months of the season-2017/18 (October-February) the Russian Federation imported 76.4 thsd tonnes of rice, up 29% compared with the same period last year.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment