In January-March, Russia increased agricultural production — Rosstat

In January-March of 2018, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 624.3 bln RUR in current prices, an increase of 2.6% compared with the figures in the same period last year, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on April 19.

At the same time, in March 2018 the production rates in the agricultural sector increased by 2.7% compared with the same month of 2017 — to 269.8 bln RUR.

Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations were preliminary only.

