Russia: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled over 32 mln tonnes — Rosstat

As of April 1, 2018, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 32.894 mln tonnes, an increase of 4.526 mln tonnes (or up 16%) compared with the figures on the same date in 2017, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on April 19.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations increased by 2.431 mln tonnes (up 16.6%), compared with April 1, 2017 — to 17.042 mln tonnes. Harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 2.095 mln tonnes (up 15.2%) — to 15.852 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in grain harvesting and processing organizations — 12.057 mln tonnes, up 18.9% compared with the same period last year, including 8.82 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 19.2%).

Rye stocks totaled 540.6 thsd tonnes, up 23.7% compared with the indicator as of April 1, 2017, including 480.8 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 22.5%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 1.437 mln tonnes (up 3.6%), buckwheat — 104.8 thsd tonnes (up 65.3%), oats — 154.7 thsd tonnes (up 21.8%), and corn — 1.345 mln tonnes (up 2.1%).

At the same time, rice stocks reduced to the level of 36.3 thsd tonnes (down 61.3%), as well as millet — 10.1 thsd tonnes (down 68.2%).

