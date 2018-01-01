Agrinews

In January-February, Belarus increased the imports of soybeans and rapeseed

In January-February of 2018, the import volumes of soybeans to Belarus increased in over 3 times compared with the same period in 2017, and totaled 74.4 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

For the first two months of 2018, the imports of rapeseed totaled 25.4 thsd tonnes. It is worth noting that in the same period last year, Belarus did not import rapeseed at all.

According to APK-Inform estimations, increasing of the processing volumes by Belarusian enterprises and the growth of production capacities in the country contributed to development of a significant growth of soybeans and rapeseed purchases in the country.

In the reporting period, Ukraine was the key supplier of soybeans in Belarus, and Russia — rapeseed.

