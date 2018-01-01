Agrinews

In January-February, Belarus tripled the exports of rapeseed oil

In the first two months of 2018, the export volumes of rapeseed oil to Belarus increased in 3 times compared with the same period of 2017, and totaled 13.2 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

The reporting situation developed, due to the growth of rapeseed production in Belarus in 2017.

It should be noted that Norway and Lithuania became the main buyers of Belarusian rapeseed oil.

