Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 24

In January-February, Russia exported over 7 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat

In January-February of 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 65.6% compared with the figures in the same period of 2017 — to 7.377 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on April 20.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies — 5.789 mln tonnes, up 80.5% compared with the previous year volumes.

Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 0.7%, to 944 thsd tonnes, barley — up 2.3 times, to 586 thsd tonnes, as well as wheat flour and wheat-rye flour — up 2.3 times, to 40.85 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 43%, to 18.5 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed — down 67.3%, to 14.2 thsd tonnes.

Also, in January-February of 2018 Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 36.7% compared with the same figures in 2017 — to 170 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment