Ukraine: in the first quarter, grain selling prices increased by 9% — State Statistics Service
In January-March of 2018, the average selling prices of grains and pulses in Ukraine increased by 9% compared with the same period last year, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In the reporting period, the average selling prices of wheat increased by 9.2% — to 4`321.3 UAH/t, barley — up 22.4%, to 4`376.3 UAH/t, and corn — up 9.2%, to 4`129.4 UAH/t.
In January-March, the average selling prices for oilseeds increased by 5.3%. In particular, the prices for sunflower seed increased by 4.8% — to 9`609.8 UAH/t, rapeseed — up 20.9%, to 13`122 UAH/t, and soybeans — up 3.7%, to 10`106.9 UAH/t.
