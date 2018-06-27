Agrinews

Ukraine: market announced the price premium for new crop high-oleic sunflower oil

According to APK-Inform figures, in the second half of April buyers of high-oleic sunflower oil started announcing the preliminary premium for the product from new crop sunflower seed.

As of the end of April, the preliminary premium for high-oleic sunflower oil usually started from 135 USD/t FOB to the price of crude sunflower oil. As a reminder, in September 2017 the same premium totaled 110 USD/t FOB.

At the same time, to date sellers of high-oleic sunflower oil started raising the prices in terms of effective demand and offer the product with the average premium at 200 USD/t FOB. In turn, the premium of buyers started from 170 USD/t FOB to the price of crude sunflower oil.

