Ukraine: Nibulon to increase the annual volumes of river transportation of agricultural products to 5 mln tonnes

In the following 2-3 years, the company Nibulon plans to increase the annual volume of grain cargoes transportation by the Dnieper river to 4 mln tonnes, and the Southern Bug river — to 1 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on April 20.

Also, Nibulon plans to construct a transshipment terminal in Mykolaiv raion of Mykolaiv oblast, which commissioning will allow excluding the arrival of heavy vehicles, including grain cargoes, into the territory of the oblast center.

According to the announcement, the company plans to organize the ferry nearby Mykolaiv. It will reduce the transit traffic of vehicles to 2 thsd tonnes per day. The company already provided its proposals on the reporting projects on approval to local and oblast authorities.

