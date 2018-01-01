Ukraine: Nibulon to increase the annual volumes of river transportation of agricultural products to 5 mln tonnes
In the following 2-3 years, the company Nibulon plans to increase the annual volume of grain cargoes transportation by the Dnieper river to 4 mln tonnes, and the Southern Bug river — to 1 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on April 20.
Also, Nibulon plans to construct a transshipment terminal in Mykolaiv raion of Mykolaiv oblast, which commissioning will allow excluding the arrival of heavy vehicles, including grain cargoes, into the territory of the oblast center.
According to the announcement, the company plans to organize the ferry nearby Mykolaiv. It will reduce the transit traffic of vehicles to 2 thsd tonnes per day. The company already provided its proposals on the reporting projects on approval to local and oblast authorities.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: market announced the price premium for new crop high-oleic sunflower oil
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Ukraine: in the first quarter, grain selling prices increased by 9% — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout over 1.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 20, 16:00
-
In 2018, Ukraine to harvest 15 mln tonnes of sunflower seed — APK-Inform
April 19, 14:20
-
Group of companies EFKO — the Exclusive Sponsor of the II international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference
April 19, 12:00
-
Ukrainian agrarians started planting corn for grain — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 19, 10:00