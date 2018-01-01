In the Ist quarter of 2018, Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil
According to the official statistics figures, in January-March of 2018 Russia produced 173.5 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, up 35.1 thsd tonnes, or 25%, compared with the same period last year. In particular, the Northwestern Federal District provided the major growth rates — 112.1 thsd tonnes, as opposed to 88 thsd tonnes last year.
At the same time, in the reporting period the production of refined soybean oil in Russia totaled 27.8 thsd tonnes — up 30% year-on-year.
