Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

In the Ist quarter of 2018, Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil

According to the official statistics figures, in January-March of 2018 Russia produced 173.5 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, up 35.1 thsd tonnes, or 25%, compared with the same period last year. In particular, the Northwestern Federal District provided the major growth rates — 112.1 thsd tonnes, as opposed to 88 thsd tonnes last year.

At the same time, in the reporting period the production of refined soybean oil in Russia totaled 27.8 thsd tonnes — up 30% year-on-year.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment