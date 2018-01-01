Agrinews

In January-February, Belarus doubled the exports of rapeseed meal

In the first two months of 2018, Belarus doubled the export volumes of rapeseed meal compared with the same period last year, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

So, due to the growth of rapeseed production in 2017 and increasing of the processing volumes by Belarusian crushing enterprises, in January-February the export volumes of rapeseed meal totaled 10.4 thsd tonnes.

Russia, Lithuania and Latvia were the main buyers of rapeseed meal from Belarus.

