APK-Inform increased the forecast of sunflower meal exports to China in 2017/18 MY
Taking into account the real-time figures about goods shipment, APK-Inform analysts increased their estimations of sunflower meal supplies from Ukraine to China in 2017/18 MY — from 150 thsd tonnes, to 170-200 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, in the first half of April 2018 the export volumes totaled 55 thsd tonnes, and since the beginning of the current season — 104 thsd tonnes.
In the current season, the general share of TOP-3 companies-exporters of Ukrainian sunflower meal to China reached nearly 82% of the reporting shipment volumes. In particular, the company Kernel provided 58% of the general shipments, Delta Wilmar CIS — 16%, and Melitopol oil extraction plant — 8%.
The prospects for development of Ukrainian sunflower meal supplies to China will become one of the key topics in the agenda of the international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, which takes place in Shanghai (China), on June 27.
For all questions, please contact the conference organizational committee:
+38 (0562) 32-15-95,
+38 (0562) 32-07-95 (multi-channel)
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in the third week of April, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
12:00
-
Ukraine: Nibulon to increase the annual volumes of river transportation of agricultural products to 5 mln tonnes
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Ukraine: market announced the price premium for new crop high-oleic sunflower oil
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Ukraine: in the first quarter, grain selling prices increased by 9% — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout over 1.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 20, 16:00
-
In 2018, Ukraine to harvest 15 mln tonnes of sunflower seed — APK-Inform
April 19, 14:20
-
Group of companies EFKO — the Exclusive Sponsor of the II international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference
April 19, 12:00