Ukraine doubled the exports of peas
According to recent statistics figures, for 9 months of the season-2017/18 (July-March) Ukraine exported 659.2 thsd tonnes of peas, an increase of 2 times compared with the same period last season.
In the reporting period, India and Turkey provided the main growth rates, and increased their purchases by 139.3 thsd tonnes (to 263.9 thsd tonnes) and 93.8 thsd tonnes (to 126.1 thsd tonnes), respectively. Therefore, the countries took the 1st and 2nd positions in the rating of importers of Ukrainian peas in the current season. At the same time, in July-March period Pakistan lowered its purchases by 24.7 thsd tonnes compared with the previous year, and imported 36.9 thsd tonnes of the crop, which moved its figures to the 4th position in the rating.
