In March 2018, Ukraine exported record monthly volumes of rye for 4 recent seasons
According to recent statistics figures, in March 2018 Ukraine exported 8.6 thsd tonnes of rye, an increase of 5.6 times compared with the previous month volumes, which became the maximum monthly shipments of the grain for 4 recent seasons.
In the reporting month, the growth of rye supplying to Tunisia formed the major upward trend. The country imported nearly 6 thsd tonnes of the grain, which was the first delivery of Ukrainian rye in the destination. Also, Ukraine increased the supplies of rye to the major buyer — Poland, compared with February 2018. It should be noted that in the current season, only Poland and Lithuania made monthly purchases of the Ukrainian grain.
Generally, for 9 months of the season-2017/18 (July-March) Ukraine exported 27.6 thsd tonnes of rye, up 2.4 times compared with the whole last season (11.6 thsd tonnes).
