Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 80

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, Russia exported over 42 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 18, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled nearly 42.3 mln tonnes, an increase of 42% compared with the same period last season (29.775 mln tonnes), reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on April 20, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 33 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 43%), barley — 4.7 mln tonnes (up 2 times), corn — 4.4 mln tonnes (up 5%), and other grain crops — 280 thsd tonnes (up 43%).

According to the announcement, the exports of agricultural products and formation of the required conditions for its development became the main directions for further growth of agricultural production. To date, Russia continues developing its support system of the exports of agricultural products on the basis of the priority project "Exports of agricultural products" realized by the Government since the beginning of 2017.

In 2017, Russia exported agricultural products at the sum of nearly 20.7 bln USD, which exceeded the planned indicator in the priority project by 11.5% (17.9 bln USD).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment