Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 73

In March 2018, Kazakhstan broke a record in the monthly production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in March 2018 the general production of vegetable oils in the country totaled 32.7 thsd tonnes, which became the maximum figure for the reporting month. Also, the volumes increased by 13% compared with March 2017.

In the reporting month, Kazakhstan continued the trend, which formed in January 2018, of growth of crude sunflower oil production in comparison with the production of refined sunflower oil. So, in March Kazakh enterprises produced 14.3 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil and 9.2 thsd tonnes of refined oil. At the same time, in March 2017 the reporting figures totaled 10.1 thsd tonnes and 10.4 thsd tonnes, respectively.

In addition, in March 2018 the production of flaxseed oil slightly declined compared with the previous month (down 14%), and March 2017 (down 20%), and totaled nearly 2.2 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment