Ukraine exported over 34 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP
Since the beginning of the current marketing year, Ukraine already exported more than 34 mln tonnes of grains, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on April 24.
In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian wheat totaled 15.1 mln tonnes (including 8.7 mln tonnes of milling wheat, and over 6.4 mln tonnes of feed wheat), barley — 4 mln tonnes, and corn — 14 mln tonnes.
As a reminder, in the same period last MY Ukraine exported nearly 36.9 mln tonnes of grains, including 15.6 mln tonnes of wheat (milling wheat — 10 mln tonnes, feed wheat — over 5.5 mln tonnes), 5.1 mln tonnes of barley, and 15.7 mln tonnes of corn.
