Ukraine exported over 4 mln tonnes of oilseeds — SSUFSCP
Since the beginning of the current MY, Ukraine already exported 4.6 mln tonnes of oilseed crops, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on April 24.
In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian rapeseed totaled 2.1 mln tonnes, and soybeans — 2.5 mln tonnes.
As a reminder, in the same period last MY Ukraine exported almost 3.9 mln tonnes of oilseeds, including more than 1 mln tonnes of rapeseed, and nearly 2.7 mln tonnes of soybeans.
