Russia exported over 43 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 25, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled nearly 43.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 42% compared with the same period last season (30.373 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 33.7 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 43%), barley — over 4.8 mln tonnes (up nearly 2 times), corn — nearly 4.5 mln tonnes (up 6%), and other grain crops — 287 thsd tonnes (up 44%).

