Russia exported over 43 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 25, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled nearly 43.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 42% compared with the same period last season (30.373 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 33.7 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 43%), barley — over 4.8 mln tonnes (up nearly 2 times), corn — nearly 4.5 mln tonnes (up 6%), and other grain crops — 287 thsd tonnes (up 44%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, Russia exported over 42 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
April 24, 17:00
-
In the third week of April, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
April 24, 11:00
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout 2.5 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 24, 10:00
-
In the Ist quarter of 2018, Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil
April 23, 17:00
-
In January-February, Russia exported over 7 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat
April 23, 10:00
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout 1.9 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
April 20, 14:00
-
Russia: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled over 32 mln tonnes — Rosstat
April 19, 17:00
-
In January-March, Russia increased agricultural production — Rosstat
April 19, 16:00