In January-February, Ukraine exported goods at more than 7 bln USD
In January-February of 2018, the exports of goods from Ukraine totaled 7.4 bln USD, an increase of 17.9% compared with the same period of 2017, declared the press-service of the Government of Ukraine on April 24.
According to the announcement, the export share of agricultural and food industry products totaled 37.6% from the general volumes. In addition, in the reporting period the exports of agricultural and food products increased by 3.4% compared with the same period in January-February last year.
It was noted that the EU countries (45.1%), Russia (7.3%), Turkey (6.6%), India (5.2%), Egypt (4.5%), and Belarus (2.8%) became the main trade partners of Ukraine.
