Ukraine: in 2018/19 MY, the export of grains to reach 42.6 mln tonnes — APK-Inform

Taking into account APK-Inform estimations on the production of grains and pulses in Ukraine, as well as the current market trends, the Agency analysts formed the first forecast supply and demand balances of grains in 2018/19 MY, which moved the export potential of Ukrainian grain market to 42.6 mln tonnes, up 6% compared with the expected rates for the current season (40.2 mln tonnes), reported the grain market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Andrei Kupchenko within frames of the press lunch of the Ukrainian Grain Association on April 24, in Kyiv.

The export potential increased, due to the expected growth of grain production in Ukraine in 2018, which APK-Inform analysts estimated at the level of 64.5 mln tonnes (up 4% compared with the figures in 2017), explained the expert.

Also, A.Kupchenko noted that in a new season Ukraine will keep high rates of grain supplies to such countries as China, Turkey and Israel, which will remain the perspective markets for Ukraine in terms of rather tense trade relations between the USA and China, as well as Turkey and Russia, and the current formation of the free trade area between Ukraine and Israel.

