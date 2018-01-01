On June 21, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 21 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On June 21, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX) provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 21.55 thsd tonnes of grains at the sum of 150.8 mln RUR, reported the web-site of CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
In particular, NAMEX sold 2.43 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 at the weighted average price of 7`025 RUR/t and the general price of 17.07 mln RUR; 9.72 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, at 7`025 RUR/t and 76.95 mln RUR; and 3.37 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, at 5`850 RUR/t and 19.74 mln RUR.
Also, NAMEX sold 6.03 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013 at 37.05 mln RUR. The weighted average price totaled 6`150 RUR/t.
