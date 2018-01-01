In January-April, Russia exported over 16 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat
In January-April of 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 55% compared with the figures in the same period of 2017 — to 16.818 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies — 13.014 mln tonnes, up 59.6% compared with the last year figures.
Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 24.5%, to 2.322 mln tonnes, barley — up 90.5%, to 1.344 thsd tonnes, as well as wheat flour and wheat-rye flour — up 75.3%, to 85.9 thsd tonnes. At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 44.7%, to 35.5 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed — down 79.7%, to 29.3 thsd tonnes.
In January-April of 2018, Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 26.3% compared with the same period in 2017 — to 335 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest nearly 100 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:10
-
Russia: drought to reduce grain yields in the south and centre — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 16:00
-
On June 22, the National Mercantile Exchange sold nearly 3 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 13:30
-
In the third week of June, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 11:30
-
On June 21, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 21 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
June 22, 15:00
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 29 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
June 22, 13:00
-
Russia exported over 51 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
June 22, 12:30