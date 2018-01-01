Agrinews

In January-April, Russia exported over 16 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat

In January-April of 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 55% compared with the figures in the same period of 2017 — to 16.818 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies — 13.014 mln tonnes, up 59.6% compared with the last year figures.

Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 24.5%, to 2.322 mln tonnes, barley — up 90.5%, to 1.344 thsd tonnes, as well as wheat flour and wheat-rye flour — up 75.3%, to 85.9 thsd tonnes. At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 44.7%, to 35.5 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed — down 79.7%, to 29.3 thsd tonnes.

In January-April of 2018, Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 26.3% compared with the same period in 2017 — to 335 thsd tonnes.

