Agrinews

June 23, 13:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 339

In January-May, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service

In January-May of 2018, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 2.169 mln tonnes, a decrease of 11.5% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, in May 2018 the production of sunflower oil totaled 439 thsd tonnes, down 11.7% compared with May 2017, and down 2.4% compared with April 2018.

Also, in January-May the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 57.8 thsd tonnes, down 0.7% compared with the same period in 2017.

As for flour production, in January-May of 2018 Ukraine produced 704 thsd tonnes of wheat and wheat-rye flour, down 5.3% compared with the last year figures. In particular, in May 2018 Ukrainian companies produced 124 thsd tonnes of flour products, down 8.2% compared with the same months in 2017, and down 5.7% compared with April 2018.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment