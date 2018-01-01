In the third week of June, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of June 15-21, 2018, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached 315 thsd tonnes, or 75% only from the previous week volumes (taking into account the updated figures).
