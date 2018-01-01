Agrinews

Source: APK-Inform

On June 22, the National Mercantile Exchange sold nearly 3 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On June 22, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX) provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 2.7 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at the sum of 25.65 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

According to the announcement, the weighted average selling price totaled 9`500 RUR/t. On the reporting day, the commodity exchange did not sell wheat.

Generally, for three days (June 20-22) NAMEX sold 47.12 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley from the intervention fund for further exports at the sum of 357.55 mln RUR.

The following trading day is scheduled for June 28.

