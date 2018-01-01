On June 22, the National Mercantile Exchange sold nearly 3 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On June 22, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX) provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 2.7 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at the sum of 25.65 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
According to the announcement, the weighted average selling price totaled 9`500 RUR/t. On the reporting day, the commodity exchange did not sell wheat.
Generally, for three days (June 20-22) NAMEX sold 47.12 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley from the intervention fund for further exports at the sum of 357.55 mln RUR.
The following trading day is scheduled for June 28.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest nearly 100 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:10
-
Russia: drought to reduce grain yields in the south and centre — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 16:00
-
In the third week of June, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 11:30
-
In January-April, Russia exported over 16 mln tonnes of cereals — Rosstat
June 22, 16:00
-
On June 21, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 21 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
June 22, 15:00
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 29 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
June 22, 13:00
-
Russia exported over 51 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
June 22, 12:30