In May 2018, Kazakhstan increased the production of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in May 2018 the production of vegetable oils in the country reached another monthly maximum level, and totaled 30.6 thsd tonnes. At the same time, the production of crude sunflower oil formed the major volumes in the production structure, and totaled 12.2 thsd tonnes, which became a record for the reporting month.

The production of refined sunflower oil lowered to the level of 8.5 thsd tonnes only, which became the minimum figure in the current season.

In the reporting month, the production of rapeseed oil in Kazakhstan totaled 4.2 thsd tonnes — maximum monthly volumes for 3 recent seasons.

Also, for three months in row the production volumes of flaxseed oil remained at the same level, and in May 2018 reached 2.2 thsd tonnes, down 10% compared with the similar month last year.

