Ukraine: as of June 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 8 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service

As of June 1, 2018, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored 8.32 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, a decrease of 528 thsd tonnes compared with the same date in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.

In particular, wheat stocks totaled 2.74 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 4.31 mln tonnes, barley — 709 thsd tonnes, rye — 96.2 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 1.8 mln tonnes (down 275 thsd tonnes).

According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 4.73 mln tonnes of the reporting agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 3.58 mln tonnes.

