For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Russia decreased wheat flour production

According to the official statistics figures, for 11 months of 2017/18 MY (July-May) Russia produced nearly 7.1 mln tonnes of wheat flour, a decrease of 264.7 thsd tonnes (or down 4%) compared with the similar period last season.

In particular, the production of top-grade flour decreased by 2%, to 5.4 mln tonnes, and 1-grade flour — down 7%, to 1.7 mln tonnes.

The Siberian (down 97.4 thsd tonnes), Southern (down 95.4 thsd tonnes) and Central (down 53.9 thsd tonnes) Federal Districts demonstrated the most significant downward trends in flour production.

