On June 26, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 16 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On June 26, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX) provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 16.335 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at the sum of 128.72 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
According to the announcement, the weighted average selling price totaled 7`880 RUR/t.
On the reporting day, the commodity exchange did not sell other grain varieties.
