June 26

Ukraine exported 39 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of June 26, Ukraine supplied 39 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 17 mln tonnes, barley — 4.2 mln tonnes, corn — 17.6 mln tonnes, and rye — 36.8 thsd tonnes.

In addition, since the beginning of the season the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 412.4 thsd tonnes.

