Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil

According to the official statistics figures, in January-May of 2018 Russia produced 293.5 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, an increase of 16% (or up 40 thsd tonnes) compared with the same period last year.

At the same time, in the current year the Northwestern Federal District, which is the major region of soybean oil production, demonstrated the largest upward rates. In January-May, the District produced 184.1 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, as opposed to 20.7 thsd tonnes only last year.

As for refined soybean oil, in the reporting period its production volumes reached 48.6 thsd tonnes, up 12.4 thsd tonnes (up 34%) compared with January-May of 2017.

