Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil
According to the official statistics figures, in January-May of 2018 Russia produced 293.5 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, an increase of 16% (or up 40 thsd tonnes) compared with the same period last year.
At the same time, in the current year the Northwestern Federal District, which is the major region of soybean oil production, demonstrated the largest upward rates. In January-May, the District produced 184.1 thsd tonnes of crude soybean oil, as opposed to 20.7 thsd tonnes only last year.
As for refined soybean oil, in the reporting period its production volumes reached 48.6 thsd tonnes, up 12.4 thsd tonnes (up 34%) compared with January-May of 2017.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to supply over 150 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil to China — expert
17:10
-
Russia exported over 60 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
13:50
-
On June 26, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 16 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 16:50
-
For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Russia decreased wheat flour production
Yesterday, 16:20
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 29 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 11:10
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest nearly 100 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
June 25, 17:10
-
Russia: drought to reduce grain yields in the south and centre — Ministry of Agriculture
June 25, 16:00